Senator Ahmed Makarfi has reinstated his loyalty to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The ex-Kaduna state governor said the report that he is planning to leave the PDP for the All Progressives Congress is false

Makarfi also assured his supporters that he is practising politics within the PDP based on principles as APC has nothing to offer him

A former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi has debunked claims of plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard reports that the former governor while speaking with some journalists in Kaduna state said he is in PDP based on principles and will remain there as he has no plan to leave the opposition party.

Senator Makarfi has said that he is not leaving PDP anytime soon. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Twitter

Noting that he was hearing about his possible defection to the APC, Makarfi said he has made enormous investments in terms of time and like in PDP and now is not the time to leave the party.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Why should I go through the stress and just when we are getting it right, then I now leave the PDP for APC or any other party?"

Nothing to gain in joining APC

Further speaking on why he would never leave the PDP, Makarfi said that there is nothing for him to gain should he join the APC.

He added:

“What will be the attraction for me to leave the PDP? Well, people don’t approach me with such a rumour because they know the type of person that I am.

"If they want to come they come to me with substance. What could be the basis because in every rumour there must be a basis.”

He also party members and his supporters that he will continue to hold his political opinion as a PDP person and stand by such.

Makarfi principles in politics

He said:

"I have stood by it a long time ago and I will continue. People that have been galivanting between PDP and APC are known.

"I am in politics in PDP on principle. If people are moving across parties because they want to capture power or they want to enhance their financial-economic position or whatever.

"I am still in PDP and I will continue to be in PDP and this time around, I believe we are going to be in power God’s willing in Kaduna. And we shall be successful even at the national level."

More trouble for APC as 1 of Kano's most influential senators dumps party, joins Kwankwaso in NNPP

Senator representing Kano Central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau, had resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant (press) to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan said Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state has joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Shekarau, a former governor and ex-minister has dumped the ruling APC for NNPP.

'NNPP has shut its doors against us', 2023 party's presidential aspirant cries out

The leadership of the NNPP had been accused of meting out injustice to some of its presidential aspirants.

The allegation against the party was made by one of NNPP's presidential hopefuls in the 2023 election Robert Opara.

Opara also warned that several heavyweights in the party were leaving in droves because they are aggrieved.

Source: Legit.ng