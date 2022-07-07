Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate has been warned against associating with some individuals and politicians

The warning was issued to the former vice president of Nigeria by a socio-political group, The Integrity Watch

The group urged Atiku to ensure that he guards his political career jealously as many are out there to serve as a stumbling block to him

The presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has been cautioned against working with individuals who might not be of strong benefit to his ambition to emerge victorious at the 2023 general elections.

The Integrity Watch, a socio-political group, warned the former vice president to be wary of the intrigues and unpredictability of a former managing director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Jamilu Gwamna.

Atiku has been warned against working with individuals that could ruin his political career. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

A statement which was seen by Legit.ng and signed by the national coordinator of the group, Olowobusoye Esolaye and its zonal leader, Kamilu Abubakar called on Atiku to Esolaye do himself a favour of not associating with such an individual who comes in the guise to support his presidential ambition.

Describing the former MD as someone who cannot be trusted alleged that the same antics have been used on the ex-governor of Gombe state, Abubakar Hashidu where he was successfully driven out of the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Esolaye added that Gwamna after facilitating the exit of Hashidu ensured that he took over the party and contested the Gombe governorship in 2007.

He added that the same plan was used by Gwmna in 2019 which led to the betrayal of the PDP and Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The group further called on the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to swing into action by investigating the former MD of KEDCO and inviting him for questioning.

His words:

"As a group interested in corporate governance, we want to use this opportunity to call on the Presidential candidate of the PDP Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to desist from frolicking with the sacked MD of KEDCO, Dr Gwamna because of his track record of betrayals.

"We make bold to state that a man who ran the company aground through political patronage and is surreptitiously planning to work against the PDP ahead of the general election next year by his utterances and actions is not deemed fit to be associated with the presidential candidate.

"We also call on ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to beam its searchlight on the activities of Gwamna while he held sway as Chief Executive in order to serve as a deterrent to others."

'I am concerned and saddened', Atiku reacts, reveals real cause of Kuje prison attack

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar had reacted to the recent attack on the Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday morning, the PDP flagbearer expressed shock over the incident and deep concern for the residents in the area the attack was carried out.

The politician noted further that the breakdown of law and order and the inability of the government to arrest and persecute criminals has led to rising insecurity in the land.

2023: PDP presidential candidate Atiku makes new appointments

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had made three major appointments ahead of the 2023 general elections.

All three appointments were made to the media team of the former vice president as he seeks to put up a strong campaign to displace the APC.

The three appointees are Eta Uso, Abdulrasheed Shehu and Demola Olanrewaju; the appointments took immediate effect.

A socio-political group, The Integrity Watch on Thursday, July 7, called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar to ensure he does not allow some individuals into his political affairs ahead of the 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng