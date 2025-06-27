Faced with rising sea levels that threaten to submerge their homeland, more than a third of Tuvalu’s population has applied for a new climate-focused visa to Australia

The landmark Falepili Mobility Pathway offers permanent residency to Tuvaluans as part of a broader pact between the two nations

As Tuvalu braces for an uncertain future, Australia’s support marks a pivotal moment in global climate migration

More than one-third of Tuvalu’s approximately 10,000 residents have applied for resettlement in Australia under a pioneering visa scheme aimed at assisting populations displaced by climate change.

The Falepili Mobility Pathway, which opened for applications on June 16, offers 280 permanent residency spots annually to Tuvaluans, selected through a random ballot from July through January 2026.

One-Third of a Country Applied to Leave Immediately to Another One, Sparks Concern. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

With no land rising above six meters, Tuvalu is among the world’s most vulnerable nations to sea-level rise. The government’s projections suggest that by 2050, over half the country will endure routine tidal inundation. By the end of the century, an alarming 90% may be submerged.

Australia’s climate visa scheme offers new hope

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the program a dignified lifeline for Tuvaluans as their home faces escalating climate threats. “The opening of the Falepili Mobility Pathway delivers on our shared vision for mobility with dignity, by providing Tuvaluans the opportunity to live, study and work in Australia as climate impacts worsen,” she said.

More than 4,000 applications have already been submitted, according to figures seen by CNN. In addition to permanent residency, recipients will gain access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities in Australia.

Tuvalu’s existential challenge

Prime Minister Feleti Teo described the country’s plight as dire, emphasizing Tuvalu’s geographical limitations. At a United Nations Oceans Conference in Nice this June, he stated, “Internal relocation in Tuvalu is not an option, we are totally flat… There is no option to move inland or move to higher ground, because there is no higher ground.”

Fongafale, Tuvalu’s capital and largest islet, illustrates this vulnerability, with some sections as narrow as 20 meters (65 feet).

Digital sovereignty and the future of Tuvalu

In 2022, Tuvalu announced plans to become the world’s first fully digital nation, seeking to preserve its heritage and governmental functions online. Australia formally recognizes Tuvalu’s “digital sovereignty,” affirming that its identity and statehood will be maintained even if its physical land becomes uninhabitable.

Australia has further committed to defending Tuvalu militarily and against climate change impacts, under a 2023 bilateral agreement that underscores Canberra’s strategic interest in the Pacific amidst geopolitical competition with China.

Geopolitical tension and contrasting climate policies

Australia’s support for Tuvalu has notably contrasted with the more restrictive stance of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which pursued broad immigration bans and weakened climate commitments. Tuvalu is reportedly among 36 nations the U.S. considered adding to its travel restriction list, a move that included its regional neighbors Tonga and Vanuatu.

As climate change reshapes global migration and sovereignty, Tuvalu’s partnership with Australia may serve as a blueprint for responsive, humane policy in a warming world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng