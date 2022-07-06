The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Kuje prison break

In a post shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday morning, the PDP flagbearer expressed shock over the incident and deep concern for the residents in the area the attack was carried out

The politician noted further that the breakdown of law and order and the inability of the government to arrest and persecute criminals has led to rising insecurity in the land

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday, expressed shock over the terrorist attack at the Kuje correctional centre.

Following a Tuesday night, July 5, terrorist attack by individuals believed to be Boko Haram insurgents, at least 600 prisoners fled the Kuje jail in the nation’s capital.

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, alongside IGP Usman Alkali Baba and other heads of security agencies visited Kuje correctional facility on 6th July 2022. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Atiku reacts

The former vice president Atiku in a post shared on his Facebook page expressed deep concern and worry that the tough criminals who escaped the facility may cause more security issues in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He claimed that because Nigerians were unable to establish a regime of law and order in which the arrest and punishment of criminals will be made a priority, the nation’s security had continued to worsen.

The PDP presidential candidate wrote:

“I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists. My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.

“I wish to restate what I said to THISDAY Newspapers on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country. -AA”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of PDP flagbearer and reacted to Atiku's statement.

Some blamed him while others agreed with his position.

Siryoung Santos opined

"Very sad honestly, but it's quite Unfortunately you can't handle It if given president of this country Nigeria, obedient all the way."

Abel Chukwu Sliver said

"You helped this government into power. When the history of the infamy of this government is told, you will be remembered as an enabler."

Ogbeide-oyo Osa-Imuetinyan affirmed

"No more northern president. Get this and let Nigeria be in peace."

Farouk Muhammad Ganye noted

"That's why Nigerians are praying day and night to Allah(Swt) to give you the mantle of leadership as our next president."

Collins Nkemakolam said

"If this guy is elected as president,this is the kind of English he will be speaking."

James Orshio stated

"He is no where to be found, how can we give my destiny to someone like this?, I need that person that can guarantee the future of the youths, and that is PO."

Joseph D Livingstone maintained

"We know you can handle these prevail issues for better Nigeria ahead, you have the capacity may God help you, our next president federal republic of Nigeria."

Kuje prison break: I’m disappointed in you, Buhari reacts angrily, tells security agencies what to do

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with the Intelligence system, following the terrorists’ attack on Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

After inspecting the attack scene on Wednesday, July 6, the president expressed faulted the intelligent system at Kuje prison.

He said:

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it.”

'DCP Abba Kyari in our custody', official reacts to report of escape after terrorist attack on Kuje prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service has debunked reports that the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, escaped during the Tuesday, July 5, terrorists' attack on Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory.

Shortly after the late-night attack on one of Nigeria's top prison facilities, reports filtered into the media space that some top prisoners including Kyari managed to escape during the attack.

However speaking to Legit.ng, the spokesperson for the NCS, Umar Abubakar said the report is misleading.

Source: Legit.ng