The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has made three major appointments ahead of the 2023 general elections

All the three appointments were made into the media team of the former vice president as he seeks to put up a strong campaign to displace the APC

The three appointees are Eta Uso, Abdulrasheed Shehu and Demola Olanrewaju; the appointments took immediate effect

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections, has appointed three additional aides to his media team.

Atiku in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, gave the names of the three appointees as Eta Uso, Abdulrasheed Shehu and Demola Olanrewaju, adding that the appointments took immediate effect, Premium Times reported.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar appointed three additional aides to his media team. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku 2023: Eta Uso appointed SA on Digital Media, Operations

Uso, according to Ibe, is appointed as Special Assistant Digital Media, Operations to the former vice president.

Legit.ng gathers that the new appointee is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a UK trained Advanced Computing and Internet systems expert from the University of Wales, Bangor.

He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Society, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

Abdulrasheed appointed SA on Broadcast Media

Abdulrasheed, a professional media specialist with a proven track record of excellence – with a decade of experience on the job at various media firms, is appointed Special Assistant, Broadcast Media.

“He is a graduate of Mass Communications from ISM Adonai, Benin Republic and Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy, Maryam Abacha American University and Masters in Journalism and Broadcasting at Girne American University, Cyprus,” Ibe said.

Olanrewaju appointed SA on Digital Media Strategy

Ibe also listed Olanrewaju as Special Assistant Digital Media Strategy.

Olanrewaju is a communications and public relations strategist with a background in Nigeria’s history and political ideologies, developed during his days as a Students Union Leader at the University of Ado Ekiti.

“He is involved in the startups of a number of businesses and brings media industry knowledge, digital media engagement and creative writing skills to shape perceptions, craft narratives and messaging for individuals, businesses and organisation,” Ibe said.

Source: Legit.ng