The independent electoral commission (INEC) has released the statistics of states toping the ongoing voter registration exercise

Surprisingly, a south-south state (Delta) led the pack with a whooping 426, 965 registrants ahead of Kano, Lagos and Rivers state

Another surprising state on the list is Bayelsa which possesses the least local government apart from the federal capital territory

Heading into the 2023 general election, the independent electoral commission (INEC) has recorded success in the registration of prospective electorates and also the distribution of permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The electoral body in its bid to intensify efforts to ensure that Nigerians get their PVCs, INEC made a U-turn in its deadline stipulation and extended the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise indefinitely.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his team monitored the collection of PVCs at Osogbo INEC LGA office ahead of the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, July 16. Photo: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

In a recent press statement issued by the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the electoral body reeled out the top five states leading in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise across the federation.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, INEC said the recent statistics were harvested from the end of week 12 in the fourth quarter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As gathered by Legit.ng, here are the top five states leading the continuous voter registration exercise:

1. Delta State (426, 965 registrants)

2. Kano State (426,598 registrants)

3. Lagos State (416, 029 registrants)

4. Rivers State (393,624 registrants)

5. Bayelsa State (392,976 registrants)

Meanwhile, further statistics reeled out by the electoral body further indicated that the total number of fresh registrants as at the time under review, was 10,487,972 while completed registration was 9,455,198.

Out of this figure, 3,314,169 was done online, while the physical registration was 6,141,029.

Among the registrants, according to the statement, 4,682,036 were male and 4,773,162 were female.

Youths between 18 to 35 accounted for 6,698,446 of the new registrants while People Living with Disability (PLWD) were 71,998.

2023: INEC releases PVCs distribution stats

Similarly, an infographic spotted on the official Facebook page of INEC displayed the PVC distribution statistics.

According to the infographic, 577,856 artisans has collected their PVCs, 1,719,022 business men and women already has their PVCs, while 298,468 civil servants have also collected their PVCs.

Others include; Farmers/Fishing (1,201,386), House Wife (1,119,685), Traders (535,729), Public servants (99,578), others (543,930).

Meanwhile, distribution by gender saw the number of women that has collected PVCs at 4,773,162, while for the male folks it stands at 9,455,198 with the sum total of PVCs collected standing at 9,455,198.

Osun 2022: INEC chairman visits polling units for inspection

In another development, INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu has commenced inspection of polling units in Osun state.

In preparation for the 2022 Osun gubernatorial polls he also inspected the non-sensitive materials for the election,

Prof. Yakubu, however, assured residents of Osun that the election will be seamless and even better than that of Ekiti.

Allegations of extortion in CVR Centers by INEC officials emerge

Meanwhile, election observation group, Yiaga Africa has called the attention of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) over a serious issue.

Yiaga Africa has urged INEC to open investigation into allegations of bribery and non-deployment of personnel in some Registration Centers.

The group however commended INEC for deploying additional 209 machines to Kano, Lagos, and five states in the Southeast.

Source: Legit.ng