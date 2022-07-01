Good news for prospective electorates as Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, announces the extension of voter registration ahead of the 2023 polls

This means unregistered voters now have the grace to join the voter registration exercise and also become owners of a permanent voter's card (PVC)

Meanwhile, INEC said it has deployed extra gadgets to registration units to ensure a seamless registration exercise

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has announced the extension of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the 2023 general election, the Leadership newspaper reported.

This announcement was made on Thursday in Abuja via a statement issued by the national commissioner for information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye.

INEC said it has deployed materials to various registration units to help enhance the CVR exercise. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

As contained in the statement, Okoye revealed that a directive has been issued to the resident electoral commissioners (RECs) and electoral officers across the federation to continue with the exercise.

Similarly, the electoral body has issued a notification to political parties that it would not extend the July 15, 2022 deadline for the nomination of governorship and state assembly candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng recalls that the INEC had earlier stipulated that the CVR exercise will come to a close on Thursday, June 30.

However, after a series of outcry from political stakeholders, the national assembly civil society groups and other pressure groups, the electoral ordered an indefinite continuation of the CVR exercise.

INEC deploys extra CVR exercise gadgets

Meanwhile, INEC says it will continue to render its unending undoubted electoral service to Nigerians as well ensuring the registration of eligible electorates.

Similarly, Okoye disclosed that INEC has already deployed all necessary logistics and equipment required for the exercise at all the registration points.

He said:

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates. The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6 pm on 15th July 2022.”

The commission, however, urged political parties, who have challenges with uploading documents to its portal to contact the Commission’s Help Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters.

2023: Niger state govt declares public holiday for CVR exercise

In another development, the Niger state governor, Dr. Sani Bello has declared Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 as public holiday.

The governor made this announcement urging residents of the state to use the opportunity to register for their permanent voter's card (PVC).

He however urged his aides, commissioners and other appointees to go their various local government to mobilise residents to participate in the exercise.

INEC releases guidelines for 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, INEC had released the legal framework that would guide the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said with the presentation of the regulations and guidelines, the commission had concluded formal preparations for the polls.

He said it was the first time the commission was releasing the guidelines nine months before the general elections.

Source: Legit.ng