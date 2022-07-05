The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has commenced inspection of non-sensitive materials ahead of the gubernatorial polls in Osun state

Prof. Yakubu also visited some polling units in the state as he also reached out to Corp members who are expected to play a major role in the electoral process

Yakubu said the essence of his visit and inspection is to ensure the readiness of INEC Osun as he assured residents of a seamless election

Osun, Osogbo - The chairman of the independent national electoral commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu says the electoral body is fired up to replicate the success it recorded in last month’s gubernatorial polls in Ekiti State, the Nation newspaper reported

It will be recalled that the election in Ekiti state was greeted with a lot of positive reviews from political pundits, critics, civil societies and other engaging stakeholders.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu has inspected non-sensitive materials and some polling units in Osun state ahead of the gubernatorial election slated for July 16. Photo: Sodiq Adelekun

Source: Original

While inspecting the non-sensitive materials at the INEC office in Osogbo on Monday, July 4, the INEC boss assured the people of his utmost commitment to ensure the election supersedes the record of Ekiti polls.

During the course of the inspection of the materials alongside the resident electoral commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, the INEC boss reiterated that the election will be free and fair.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He however charged INEC officials in the state to adopt pro-activeness during the course of discharging their duties.

Prof. Yakubu said:

“Identify the Registration Area Centres (RAC) so that on Election Day you can activate the centres as early as 6am. We should be waiting for the electorate, not otherwise.

“Remember Ekiti was good, but we want Osun, and even the 2023 general election, to beat that record. We rely on you for transportation, early movement of materials, liaison with the security, moving them in good time, we must do this right.

"At the RAC centres, ensure adequate electricity so that they can recharge equipment like the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and power banks so that on Election Day we can have a seamless exercise.”

INEC chairman visits polling units for inspection

Shortly after the inspection exercise of non-sensitive materials, the INEC chairman visited several polling units across some parts of the states.

He also reached out to some Corp members at Laro Grammar School who are also expected to be a part of the electoral exercise after undergoing training as adhoc staff.

At one of the polling units, Prof Yakubu said the visits to the various polling units were to assess the readiness of INEC in Osun ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial polls.

While making reference to the polling units at CAC Araromi, he said:

“In this particular centre, we achieve 100 per cent success for all those who presented themselves for accreditation so far. I will be back next week to meet with stakeholders, then there will be signing of Peace Accord under the auspices of National Peace Committee. That is our mission.”

Political thugs, cult groups may threaten Osun election, observers warn

In another development, election observation group, Yiaga Africa has released its pre-election observation.

According to Yiaga Africa, the Osun gubernatorial polls is likely to be laced with cult or thuggery activities.

The group also noted that there is a high rise in voter inducement activities in the state with N5000 as the least amount per voter.

2023 election: Allegations of extortion in CVR Centers by INEC officials emerge

Similarly, the group had earlier called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the CVR exercise by three weeks.

It also called for investigation of allegations of bribery and non-deployment of personnel in some Registration Centers.

Commends INEC for deploying additional 209 machines to Kano, Lagos, and five states in the Southeast.

Source: Legit.ng