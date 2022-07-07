The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will commence work on an important section of the airport

The construction is expected to last for a period of 90 days or three months, depending on the speed of the contractor

Passengers who are expected to use the airport may likely experience delays in the coming months

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it will shut down the domestic airport runway at Murtala Muhammed Airport for 90 days to install the Airfield Ground Lighting system.

The development means that international and local airlines will use the international runway (18R/36L) for landing and take-off during the three-month period, according to the Punch.

In a statement by Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, acting general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, it was indicated that as part of efforts aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, FAAN has concluded arrangements to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R.

The project, she said, which will commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, is expected to last for 90 days, Businessday reports.

The statement from FAAN reads in part:

"As part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has concluded arrangements to complete the installation of CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on Runway 18L/36R. The project, which will commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, is expected to last for 90 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"“Consequently, Runway 18L/36R will be closed to flight operations during this time. However, stakeholders are to note that there will be no disruption. All normal flight operations will be conducted through runway 18R/36L. A NOTAM (Notice to Air Men) to this effect has already been published and disseminated accordingly.”

Africa World, British Airways lead list of prefer airlines as 1.1m leave Nigeria

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Nigerian airports were once again bustling in 2021, following travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

No fewer than 14,249,542 passengers were recorded on both domestic (12,050,264) and international (2,199,278) airlifted by 10 local airlines and 27 international carriers

Data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) shows most of the international flights were to Europe and the Middle east

Source: Legit.ng