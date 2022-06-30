Nigerians living in Lagos state have been urged to ensure they make efforts to collect their Permanent Voters' Cards

The call for the collection of the PVCs was made by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC

Olusegun Agbaje also called for an improved voters' education which should be organised by electoral stakeholders across Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that 1.12 million Permanent Voters' Cards have not been collected by their owners in Lagos state.

PM News reports that the electoral commission also expressed worry over the low rate of collection of the PVCs by residents in the state.

Speaking at the Eighth Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held on Thursday, June 30, in Lagos, the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje harped on the importance of PVC ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Agbaje who was represented by an official of the commission, Emmanuel Adegboyega said it is worrisome that only 6,382 PVCs out of 34,242 were received from the commission’s headquarters for the first and second quarters of CVR had been collected by their owners.

He also added that only 18.6 per cent of the old PVCs amounting to 1,091,157 are still in the possession of the commission.

Calling for consistent voter education by stakeholders, Agbaje said ways to curb apathy among the electorates must be adopted.

His words:

"Also, avoid voter apathy that have characterised past elections in the state where only 1,156,590 out of 6,570,291 registered voters, that is, 17.6 per cent participated in the 2019 general election in the state."

Crucial 2023 message from Portugal: Buhari reveals what he'll do during general elections

Nigeria's electoral umpire, INEC, will get a free hand to conduct free and credible general elections come 2023.

This was the assuring message from President Muhammadu Buhari who spoke in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday, June 29.

The president added that his administration will not in any way interfere with the conduct of the elections.

PVC registration: Trouble for INEC security guard as DSS makes arrest in Rivers

The Department of State Services had earlier arrested a security operative attached to INEC's Registration Centre in Eligbolo Rivers state.

The guard was said to have been arrested over allegations of extorting money from Nigerians at the PVC registration centre.

INEC had also warned Nigerians to refrain from being desperate and falling victims to any individual who intends to defraud them at the PVC registration centres across the country.

