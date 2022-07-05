The youth wing of the Sokoto State Market Traders Association has joined the ruling PDP in the state over “unfulfilled promises” by the federal government.

The traders, who denounced their membership of the APC in their large numbers at the Centre for History and Bureau, Sokoto, alleged that the assistance pledged to victims of the fire that ravaged parts of the Sokoto Central Market early last year by a federal government delegation that visited the state had not been redeemed.

One of their leaders, Shuaibu Yellow, noted that, “This unfulfilled pledge is one of the major reasons we are leaving the party.”

