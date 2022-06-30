At the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s campaign council for the Osun state governorship election on Wednesday, June 29, 11 governors who were supposed to be part of the programme were absent.

Though the governors gave no reason for their absence, the development has further lent credence to the speculations that all is not well with the lead opposition party.

Some PDP governors were noticeably absent at the inauguration of the party's campaign council for the Osun state governorship election.

Source: Twitter

The PDP had named Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa, as chairman of the committee but even he was not present, according to TheCable.

Governors absent at the inauguration

Douye Diri of Bayelsa Seyi Makinde of Oyo Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia Nyesom Wike of Rivers Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu Bala Mohammed of Bauchi Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa Godwin Obaseki of Edo Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Apart from Diri who is the chairman, the other listed governors were appointed as vice-chairmen but they were all absent from the inauguration.

Governors who were present

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor Delta and PDP vice-presidential candidate Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba

We will win the election, says Umar Damagum

Speaking before the inauguration, Umar Damagum, acting chairman of the PDP, expressed confidence that the party will win the gubernatorial election.

“We have a very popular candidate in Osun and we have no reason not to win the election,” he said.

“So I believe with the calibre of people in this committee, I’m sure Osun will become ours, you will make a lot of sacrifices for the task ahead of you, engage stakeholders that are aggrieved.”

Did PDP suspend Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman? Media aide clears the air

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Iyorchia Ayu was not suspended as the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to his senior adviser on communication and strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

Imobo-Tswam debunked the social media publications alleging suspension of Ayu in a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, June 29.

He clarified that Ayu took “a well-deserved“ two-week leave on Sunday, June 12, nothing that he would be back on Wednesday, July 6 to resume duties.

