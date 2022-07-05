The ruling party's stakeholders in Adamawa state have vowed to tackle the electioneering process of Atiku Abubakar come 2023

The APC leaders after an engagement meeting vowed to frustrate the efforts of the PDP presidential hopeful

They however maintained that the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state would give Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Atiku's ally, a tough time

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state have vowed to deal with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in2023.

The APC stakeholders under the auspices of the All Local Government Association of Nigeria (ALGON) during a meeting with the party leader, Mallam Jamilu Yusuf, said they would work tirelessly to make sure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loses in the state, This Day reports.

APC stakeholders in Adamawa state have vowed to deal with Atiku in the forthcoming general elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Their reason

According to them, they are proud members of the party and have remained faithful to the party as grassroots mobilisers, and their support for the party will push Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, to lose in Adamawa state despite his status as an indigene of the state.

Their plans for Atiku's ally, Governor Fintiri

They equally reiterated that the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru Binani, would give the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, a sleepless night.

The party men vowed to remain committed as the foot soldiers to win the election.

The chairman of the group speaks

The ALGON chairman, who is also party chairman of Girei LGA, Abubakar Audu, expressed worries that the last primaries were much beneficial to delegates who can hardly influence a single vote at the detriment of their commitment as the party’s foot soldiers were being relegated to the backdrop.

