Senator Iyorchia Ayu remains the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his aide Simon Imobo-Tswam has said

Imobo-Tswam stated this following the speculations that Ayu has been suspended over allegations of misappropriation

The senior adviser said his principal, Ayu, only took “a well-deserved“ two-week leave on June 12, adding that he will resume duties July 6

FCT, Abuja - Senator Iyorchia Ayu was not suspended as the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his senior adviser on communication and strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, has said.

Simon Imobo-Tswam debunked the social media publications alleging suspension of Ayu in a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, June 29, PM News reported.

He advised the public to ignore the mischievous social media publications, describing them as the work of mischief-makers and idle minds.

The statement reads partly:

“Earlier today, mischievous stories broke on the social media to the effect that Ayu has been ‘suspended over allegations of misappropriation.

“The stories further add that the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Damagun, has been appointed in his place in an acting capacity.

“This is supposed to have followed a phantom emergency meeting of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC)."

Ayu is on two-week leave, says Imobo-Tswam

Imobo-Tswam clarified that Ayu took “a well-deserved“ two-week leave on Sunday, June 12, nothing that he would be back on Wednesday, July 6 to resume duties.

Imobo-Tswam said that as a stickler for due process, Ayu formally handed over to the Deputy National Chairman (North), Damagun, which had held forth admirably since that day.

Ayu asked to resign to pave way for Atiku's victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the immediate past deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi, on Monday, June 6, asked Ayu to immediately resign, otherwise, the chances of the party winning the forthcoming presidential election could be jeopardised.

Odeyemi made this demand in a statement he personally signed, stressing that over one week after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate, Ayu has no moral right to retain his position as chairman.

He noted that PDP in southern Nigeria is already feeling uneasy with Ayu, a northerner, as chairman and Atiku, another northerner, as a presidential candidate both at the helms of PDP affairs.

