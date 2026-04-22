Mayowa Lambe made waves online after a throwback clip of her resurfaced on the internet

Recall that the media personality has been in the news for reportedly leaving her husband, Roby Ekpo, for a new one

The viral video saw Mayowa explain what kills her love for a person, no matter what might be involved

In a throwback video that surfaced online, Mayowa Lambe, who recently left her marriage with OAP Roby Ekpo, opened up on her ultimate dealbreaker in matters of love.

In the video that has since caught the attention of many, Mayowa stated what immediately kills her love for a person.

Mayowa Lambe reveals her ultimate deal breaker in love. Credit: @the.mayowa

Source: Instagram

“It’s either I love you, or I don’t," she said.

The media personality stated that she is an extremist when in love.

According to her, she is either in love or she is not. She added that she doesn’t just fall in love, but she “collapses” into love.

However, she said, once she falls out of love, there is no going back.

As for what makes her fall out of love, Mayowa said “disrespect” kills the love she has for a person.

She released the video on December 10, 2025, months before tying the knot with another man.

Recall that her ex-husband, Roby Ekpo, granted an interview where he stated that he was blindsided and her wedding came as a shock to him.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mayowa Lambe finally reacted to the controversies surrounding her after their failed marriage.

This was after her ex-husband granted an interview where he spoke about their past and shared some of the experiences he allegedly went through during the marriage.

A blogger also revisited her past and shared alleged details about her new husband, including chats from a woman who made accusations against her.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Mayowa appeared unbothered by all that had been said about her. She was seen dancing and blasting music while informing her fans that her birthday was in a few days.

In the caption of the post, she wrote that her birthday was approaching and added dancing emojis to express her excitement.

Mayowa Lambe breaks silence on love standards during heated controversies. Photo credit@themayowa

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Mayowa's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

g.e.t.m.a.t.c.h.e.d.o.t.c.o.m said:

"Na the Mayowa be this?? Some men dey try o 😮."

goddess_havi said:

"Gaslighting at its finest. Atleast communicate. Women should communicate frequently when things like this happen. Atleast you’d want them to communicate as well if it’s the other way round. Don’t justify it. It’ll backfire on you…Communicate. No crime in falling out of love, just don’t play smart about it. And by the way, it happens to most likely everyone, not just you."

ezinnebethrand said:

"She strike me like a Taurus,Ok but at least communicate when the love is over or relationship is over🤦‍♀️."

agohzie said:

"My family life has no business with the Internet. These past few days has been exhausting. The ex-husband comes out to tell his story and is very emotional, the ex-wife, makes an unbothered video. People criticise both of them, call the man names, call the woman names, old videos start to resurface. My God, it is very exhausting to say the least. I honestly wish both of them the healing and happiness they desire."

dujibombay.szn

"Fine men know your worth ooooo."

nania_kizzy said:

"So why didn’t you communicate this to your partner that you have checked out of the relationship … instead you kept feeding him in and taking on the financial assistance he offered till you officially needed him no more … and then he found out online 😢.. I don’t know 🤷 you both dynamics but you did that man very dirty."

sobreezay said:

"Sounding like a child. Love is not a feeling, but service."

mohat_prints_limited said:

"She’s just like me, I can forgive you for years but in a blink of an eye 👁️ I can switch and I will never look back….."

Roby Ekpo cries out over Mayowa's bedroom demands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that broadcaster Roby Ekpo revealed that his ex-wife was never satisfied with their bedroom life and wanted intimacy daily, while he preferred it once or twice, as he married at 37.

The media personality also addressed allegations of messaging young girls, explaining that he had to reach out to vendors when he moved to Lagos to establish himself in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng