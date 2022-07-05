The leadership of Fusion 774 has lambasted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for exhibiting a lack of focus ahead of the 2023 polls

This was in reaction to a news report where the PDP was seeking a recall of Ambassador T.Y Buratai from the Nigerian high commission in Benin over an alleged $1.8bn loot

Meanwhile, the national coordinator of Fusion 774 urged the PDP to focus more on its campaign to win the 2023 polls rather than dwelling on content already labelled as fake news

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian political and socio-economic advocacy support group, Fusion 774 has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its attack on Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Benin Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Lt. Gen. Rtd) over an alleged $1.8 billion ammunition fund loot.

The national coordinator of Fusion 774, Comrade Sadiq Jikta in a press release made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 5 described the agitation of the PDP calling for a probe on Buratai as “ill-conceived, tactless and inconsequential”

Comrade Sadiq Jikta urged the PDP to focus more on strategizing on how it can help salvage pressing issues in the country if eventually, they win the 2023 polls. Photo: Fusion 774

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP in a statement called out President Muhammadu Buhari to open an investigation on Buratai for allegations linking him to ammunition funds found by the ICPC in an Abuja apartment allegedly belonging to the Buratai.

The PDP also told the president to recall Buratai from the Nigerian high commission in Benin in order for him to clear his name.

While reacting to this request by the PDP, Comrade Jikta said the position of the PDP in the matter was a clear indication that the party lacked proper campaign ideologies that could help foster their chances at the 2023 general election.

Comrade Jikta further noted that the position of the ICPC who had earlier debunked the speculations that they found such funds in Buratai’s apartment has already put the conversation to rest.

As contained in the release, the group branded PDP’s statement as a lame move that holds no ounce of fact or credibility.

The statement reads partly:

“Fusion774 sees this as a wrong move by PDP. Nigerians expect to hear what the party has in stock for them if Nigerians should vote for the party in the coming 2023 general elections.

“This is what you get when a political party is not prepared to provide quality leadership.

“In an electioneering period like now, political parties come up with enlightened issues of national importance, issues that will appeal to voters, instead of play diversionary tactics.

2023: PDP should be more focus on winning - Jikta

The group however expressed disappointment in the PDP urging the party to focus and re-align with the people they intend to serve rather than peddling and dwelling on fake news items.

“The leadership of Fusion is disappointed with this trend, as political support and socioeconomic advocacy group our resolve is to promote and ensure that quality leadership is entrenched in the country.

"Our members cut across all political parties, and we can influence voting patterns, our members who are also PDP members are lamenting their disappointment with the leadership of the PDP.

"In a very crucial time like this, the party can't come up with an issue-based discussion. PDP members of Fusion 774 are urging the leadership to put their acts together and to please face issues of national importance,” the statement concluded.

