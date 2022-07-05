Key members of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, took to the streets of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on a Permanent Voters' Cards national sensitisation rally/roadshow.

The PDP members in their score took off from the party's Legacy House in Maitama to various areas of the city on a mission to "Rescue Nigeria".

Members of the PDP have taken to the streets of Abuja to sensitize Nigerians about the importance of PVCs in an election. Photo: Tom

Source: UGC

While many were on various trucks with banners indicating that the roadshow is for the sensitisation of the public on PVC registration, others were walking through the streets of Abuja shouting; "Go and collect your PVC oo!", "Go and register for your PVC oo!"

Dressed in white and green t-shirts with various inscriptions encouraging Nigerians and passersby to ensure their collect their PVCs, the party members were seen sharing leaflets with the public.

Themed, "Let’s Rescue our Nation Together", the PDP team in the rally headed to Wuse Market, Abuja to sensitize the people before touching the Central Business District in the capital city.

They later arrived at the UTC Shopping Mall in Area 10 for the PDP's operation collect your PVC rally.

