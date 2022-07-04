Calls for an investigation into the alleged $1.8bn ammunition fund allegedly found in the apartment of ex-army chief, Tukur Buratai has been heightened

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) becomes the latest agitator seeking for a probe on the Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to recall Buratai in order for him to clear his name from the allegations levelled against him

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to open investigations into the allegation linking ex-army chief, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) to a $1.8 billion ammunition fund allegedly recovered from his Abuja apartment.

According to a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity of the PDP on Monday, June 4, Legit.ng gathered that the PDP wants the Nigeria ambassador to the Republic of Benin to be probed.

Lt. Gen T.Y Buratai is currently the Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin. Photo: Dr. Abubakar Mohammed

As contained in the statement, Ologunagba made reference to the comments of the national security adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno who earlier stated that $1bn meant for ammunition for the country could not be traced.

Ologunagba said:

“That assertion by the NSA heightened suspicion on allegations of barefaced looting of money meant to equip our security forces.

Such corruption under the APC administration has led to the upsurge in unhindered terrorism attacks, mass killing of citizens and loss of many of our gallant fighters in the front in the last seven years.”

However, the PDP national secretary hinted that the discovered funds for ammunition in the alleged apartment of the ex-army chief might be part of the allocated funds for security that was syphoned.

He said:

“Nigerians will recall that our Party has on several occasions alerted that the looting of our treasury is officially sanctioned and enabled by the APC administration with its refusal to prosecute those who were alleged and found to have been involved in massive corruption.”

2023: PDP accuse Buhari govt of diverting taxpayers’ funds to rig elections

Also contained in the statement, the PDP accused APC of plotting to rig the 2023 polls with diverted funds from taxpayers’ money.

The PDP attributed its allegation to the massive use of money to induce voters as the just concluded gubernatorial polls in Ekiti state.

Ologunagba said:

“The prevalence of vote-buying in that election by the APC was even acknowledged by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, which prompted the INEC Chairman to demand for speedy trial of those arrested for vote-buying in the Ekiti State election.

“The reports of massive looting by APC leaders and their cronies in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies further confirm the APC administration as a haven for treasury looters.”

PDP reacts to alleged looting of N80bn by suspended AGF

Similarly, Ologunagba also reacted to the alleged looting of N80bn linking the embattled accountant general of the federation (AGF), Ahmad Idris.

Ologunagba said the investigation into the matter has suddenly been doused, a move he believed must have been influenced by some powerful figure in APC.

He further reiterated that Buratai should be recalled from the Republic of Benin to face investigation and clear his name from the allegation if he is truly not guilty.

