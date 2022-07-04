Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over his claim on SABMIller investment

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), had in 2018 said he made a $20 million investment which was now worth $100m

Though he has denied making the claim, Omokri said it was an unnecessary lie and revealed another reason Obi shouldn't have brought up the issue

Ahead of 2023, Reno Omokri, a former special assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan alleges that "one of the biggest mistakes Peter Obi made is bringing up his SABMIller investment."

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 election, had in a 2018 interview, said he invested $20 million in International Breweries on behalf of Anambra state as a governor.

Ex-President Jonathan's ex-aide said Peter Obi's SABMiller investment claim was an unnecessary lie. Photo credit: @PeterObi

His claim, according to TheCable, was in response to questions on economic development, Anambra politics and his presidential ambition.

“… Anambra state is the single-highest shareholder in that facility. I invested in it, over $20 million,” Obi had said.

“It is worth almost $100 [million] today. That’s what government should do.”

Recently, a Twitter user @RealOlaudah also shared a post with the claim that Charles Soludo, the current governor of Anambra, said Obi invested $20 million in SABMiller Plc, now AB InBev, on behalf of the state and the investment is now worth $100 million.

Governor Soludo reacts

In a statement, Christian Aburime, chief press secretary to Soludo, said the statement attributed to the governor is false.

"This is to notify the public that the statement allegedly credited to Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is completely false. The governor never made or issued any statement to that effect," Aburime said.

I never said investment in SABMiller now worth $100m - Obi

Meanwhile, after Soludo's reaction, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party said he has nothing to do with the recent exaggeration of Anambra state’s investment in SABMiller.

His reaction was contained in a letter to Governor Soludo through his media aide, Valentine Obienyem.

The former Anambra governor blamed “one of the youths, not under our control, but eager to throw in anything that glorified their hero — Obi”.

It was an unnecessary lie - Reno Omokri tackles Obi

Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, July 4, said Obi's claim about the SABMIller investment is "an unnecessary lie.

He added that bringing up the issue also shows that Obi does not under the north.

“One of the biggest mistakes Peter Obi made is bringing up his SABMIller investment. Not only was it an unnecessary lie (his investment did not grow to $100 million), it shows he doesn’t understand the North. Beer is haram to Muslim Northerners and works against him!” Omokri wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

