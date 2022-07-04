The national democratic front (NDF) has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop feasting on fake news

According to the group, the PDP ought to focus more on the 2023 presidential polls rather than attacking individuals that have served the country diligently

The group further stated that the petty attempts of PDP berating the former COAS was a clear indication that they are scared of what awaits them at the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - A socio-political group, the national democratic front (NDF) has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party for its attack on the ex-army chief, and ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

Earlier Legit.ng reported that the PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to open an investigation into the alleged $1.8 billion recovered from the Abuja apartment of Buratai by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Lt. Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rt) is the current ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin. Photo: Mohammed Abubakar

Source: Facebook

A statement issued by the secretary-general of NDF, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir on Monday, June 4, in Abuja stated that the assertions of the PDP on Buratai is laughable.

Dr Abdulkadir said the position of Buratai’s legal team debunking the allegation and that of the ICPC stating that it did not recover the money from the apartment of the ex-army chief was enough reason for the PDP to let go.

He said:

“It is common knowledge that Ambassador Buratai, through his lawyers and aides has unequivocally distanced himself from the recovered money and cars while the ICPC had also made it clear that the Ambassador was not a person of interest in its investigation that has already apprehended the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr Kabiru Salau, whose company is a military contractor.

“The anti-graft agency had further clarified the cash and assets it recovered from the said property amounted to N267.43 million and not N1.85 billion, which leaves one wondering if the PDP is in touch with reality or rather absorbed in believing the fake news it is attempting to feed Nigerians.”

Abdulkadir further noted that the opposition party has lost essence and sense of direction and only now feeds on fake news to justify its existence.

PDP is scared ahead of 2023, says Abdulkadir

He further stated that allegations of the PDP and attempts to berate the image of the ex-army chief are a clear indication that the party is paranoid and scared of the trouncing awaiting them at the 2023 polls.

He said:

“Rather than maligning the personality of persons that have sacrificed for the country, the PDP should direct its efforts at discussing issues since this is the only way political parties can pitch themselves to Nigerians."

As contained in the statement, the group, however, urged the PDP to dissuade from projecting warped values on other political parties and public office holders.

The group says the misrule of the PDP for several years landed Nigeria into the current predicament it is now.

Source: Legit.ng