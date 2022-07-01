The former chairman of APGA, Victor Oye has reacted to the growing support of Peter Obi in the polity

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Oye disclosed that the presidential ambition of Obi would amount to a sad end

The Lagos APC chieftain and Bola Tinubu's firm supporter, Joe Igbokwe confirmed this development through a post he shared on Facebook

The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Victor Oye has laid a curse on the aspiration of the former governor of Anambra state and the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, June 30, by Bola Tinubu's strong supporter and Lagos APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, Oye said Obi's presidential bid would never work.

Peter Obi joined the Labour Party after failing to clinch the PDP's presidential ticket. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Igbokwe quoted Oye:

"Peter Obi's attempt to contest the presidency will be a catastrophic exercise. It will never work".-Victor Oye, APGA National Chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, Obi was a member of the APGA when he was elected twice as the governor of Anambra state.

He defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in October 2014 and became running mate to PDP’s Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential elections.

Tinubu or Peter Obi? Fayose speaks on who to support after dumping Atiku over support for southern presidency

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has stated he will not back the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The PDP chieftain had earlier implied this in a tweet on Wednesday, June 29, where he stated that it is the turn of the south to produce the president in 2023.

He had said it's "Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING", adding that Nigerians should await details.

Insecurity: Prominent Anambra businessmen donate to state's security trust fund

In another report, some prominent Anambra businessmen on Wednesday, June 29 donated N100million to the state government to tackle insecurity in their domain.

Among those who donated the money are Kennedy Okonkwo, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, and a musician, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee Limpopo.

It was reported that the group also met with the governor of the state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo at Government House, Awka on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng