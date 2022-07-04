Support for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's candidate, is going beyond the confines of Nigeria to as far as the United States (US).

Just recently, an influential American, Jeffrey Guterman, has indicated his interest in supporting the former Anambra governor as he forges ahead with his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Guterman described Peter Obi as the future (Photo: @JeffreyGuterman)

Source: Twitter

In fact, Guterman is so excited about the possibility of Obi winning the presidential election that he expressed joy over the fact that Nigerian politician has started following him on Twitter.

He went on to describe Obi as the future.

Guterman tweeted:

"I am overjoyed to have just been followed by @PeterObi. You are the future, Mr. Obi. Please let me know how I can help."

The 64-year-old American is a mental health counselor, educator, and author. He is the author of the book, Mastering the Art of Solution-Focused Counseling, published by the American Counseling Association (ACA) in March 2006.

