A black and white photo book dogged out from the archive of the Chicago State University has surfaced on social media

This photobook comprises of images of graduating students of an unknown year with names like Samuel Southern, Jeanetta Thomas, Patricia Thomas, Julie Southern, and many others

However, the interesting part of the photo book is the image of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who featured in the photo book

The controversy surrounding the missing certificate of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally been laid to rest.

Earlier today (Monday), June 4 a photobook of the Chicago State University surfaced on social media.

A photo book of Chicago State University where Bola Tinubu was featured surfaced on social media on Monday, June 4. Photo: Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

The photo book in a black and white vintage appearance had images of graduating students with Bola Ahmed Tinubu featuring in the photobook.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chicago State University affirmed that Tinubu indeed attended the University.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following the repeated allegations, Farooq Kperogi, a United States-based Nigerian lecturer, said he reached out to a colleague of mine at the Chicago State University to help him verify if Tinubu graduated from the school.

The colleague, after verifying from the Registrar's office, shared the university's response.

"In light of renewed doubts about Tinubu’s qualifications, I again reached out to a colleague of mine at the Chicago State University to help me verify if Tinubu graduated from the school.

"She told me he did but said she'd go ask at the Registrar's office. She shared this with me," he wrote on Twitter.

University confirms Tinubu graduated

Caleb Westberg, who is in charge of the office of Records and Registration of Chicago State University, confirmed Tinubu’s attendance in the terse email response on Monday, June 27.

He also confirmed that Tinubu was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honours.

The email reads:

“To whom it may concern “Please be advised that Bola. A. Tinubu attended Chicago State University from August 1977 – June 1979.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honours on June 22, 1979. His major was accounting.”

Source: Legit.ng