There's a new development regarding the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar's case versus Bola Tinubu's case at the presidential election petition tribunal

The witness representing the PDP and Atiku on Friday, June 23, disclosed that Tinubu's Chicago University admission transcript has female gender as the bearer

The PDP had brought the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, who is a private legal practitioner

The witness representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar made a shocking revelation at the tribunal on Friday, June 23.

Atiku's witness confessed to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday that the transcript in aid of admission into Chicago State University made by South West College in the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was identified as female gender, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“Tinubu’s Chicago University Admission Transcript Has Female Gender,” Atiku’s Witness Tells Court. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's admission transcript has female gender, PDP insists

The PDP tendered the document, along with other documents to prove the allegations in a joint petition challenging Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Leadership report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lead counsel to the petitioners, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), while leading the 27th witness of the petitioners, Mr. Mike Enahoro-Eba, subpoenaed to come and testify in court, tendered the documents through the witness, who is an Abuja based haman rights and public interest lawyer.

The court however admitted the documents and marked them as exhibits.

President Tinubu enjoys his life in Paris, France, action pictures, video revealed

President Bola Tinubu has been spotted having a lighter moment in Paris, the capital of France, where he was on a 2-day summit on the New Global Financing Pact.

On Thursday evening, June 22, President Tinubu took to his Twitter page to share pictures of where he had a lighter moment with Heads of State and other prominent dignitaries at the State Banquet in the European country.

According to the tweet, the State Banquet was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the French President and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm receptionists.

Governor Sanwo-Olu to be sacked? US lawyer gives strong testimony before tribunal

There is an attempt to sack Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state through an election petition tribunal because Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor, had pledged allegiance to the United States (US) and had renounced his Nigerian citizenship.

Legit.ng understands that persons who acquire American citizenship are made to swear an oath of allegiance.

The American Oath of Allegiance reads in part:

“I declare on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend USA”.

Source: Legit.ng