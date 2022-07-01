The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has spoken about what usually transpires between himself and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, in their bedroom.

Tinubu in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 30, revealed that his wife who is a Christian places her Bible beside his Qur’an.

Tinubu said his Qur'an and the Bible of his wife do not quarrel at night (Photo: Western Post)

Source: UGC

The former Lagos governor noted that both books do not quarrel with each, but stay peacefully all day.

His words:

"In our bedroom, my wife puts her Holy Bible beside my Holy Qur’an, and one thing I discover is that both Books stay with each other peacefully without quarrelling.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Needless to say, Tinubu, with this comment, is showing his religious tolerance and how mature he is when it comes to religious issues.

VP ticket: APC governors, ministers reveal Tinubu’s possible candidate after emergency meeting

Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling APC and governors from the North-west and ministers from the zone after a meeting on Thursday, June 30, in Abuja, urged the party to choose its vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 election from the region.

After the meeting attended by the governors, ministers, and other political bigwigs from the region, the region noted it is the biggest voting bloc in the country thus the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, should emerge from the region.

In a communique signed by the APC zonal vice-chairman (North-West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, the leaders insisted the zone must produce Tinubu's running mate, Daily Trust also reported.

Part of the statement reads:

“The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.”

2023 Election: Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Jide Kosoko other top Yoruba stars campaign for Tinubu in video

A group of top Yoruba Nollywood actors recently made headlines on social media after they showed their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to become president during the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng