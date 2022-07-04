Good news for Bola Tinubu as18,000 PDP members abandon party for APC

About 18,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by the member of the House of Representatives representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North Federal constituency, Muraina Ajibola, the defectors were received by the APC Chairman Isaac Omodewu, Oyo South Senatorial candidate Sarafadeen Alli and other party leaders.

At the meeting were Vice Chairman Alhaji Olaide Abas, former Secretary Mojeed Olaoya and other party leaders in Ibarapaland.

Ajibola boasted of having about 18,000 followers who came with him to the APC, and begged members not to leave the party for those coming to join.

Omodewu said he has been appealing to aggrieved party members and his appeal is yielding good result. He welcomed the defectors, saying they will work together to defeat the PDP-led government.

He added: “We are here to ensure that we unite our people. We have been appealing to these people to stay in their home that they have nothing to do outside the party when we are working hard to return to the Agodi Government House in 2023.

“For those contemplating going to other parties, there is no place like home. Let them stay in their house. As the state party chairman, I will continue to appeal to them to stay. If you see what is going in here today, you will see the need to unify our people. Our chances in the 2023 election are very bright and that is why our primaries were very tense.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng