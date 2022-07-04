The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has predicted that the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at next year’s general election will win by 60 per cent.

He made this prediction on Sunday while chatting with newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Assessing the party’s candidate for the February 2023 presidential election, Okechukwu rated Tinubu high, insisting that the APC standard will win the election by 60 per cent victory over his other opponents.

Hear the APC leader: “Asiwaju has 60 percent of winning this election. We are in charge of 22 states of the federation. We have the majority in the National and State Houses of Assembly – they are not going to betray him.

“Even in the South-East, that has never been our (APC) stronghold, on the day of the election, we are going there to protect our mandate.”

Okechukwu argued that aside from the growing popularity of the APC flag bearer, he said all political appointees of the present administration who are party members would equally ensure victory for Asiwaju Tinubu.

According to the VON boss, “Whatever is my preference, if I want my office to remain it means I must support Asiwaju, it’s applicable to those who are board members whether you are coming from Yenogoa or Dutse so that is the power of incumbency.”

Source: Legit.ng