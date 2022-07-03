After contesting for and losing the APC presidential ticket, Rotimi Amaechi visited Port Harcourt where he was received by the party's supporters

The former minister told those who were not happy that he lost to set aside their anger and vote for the party in 2023

According to Amaechi, the primary election was a contest which must have only one winner which happened to be Bola Tinibu

Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has directed his supporters to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The former Rivers state governor noted that faith without work is dead as he appealed to the people to let go of whatever grievances they have, The Cable reports.

Amaechi said this on Saturday, July 2, when he visited the state and was given a grand reception by APC supporters after he lost the party's presidential ticket.

He stated:

“It will be total arrogance to just sit at home and think you’ll win. Trust the courts, justice will be done. Don’t be afraid. Go home and work. Our job is to work; that is why I came. I came to thank you and to urge you to work. All of us are unit leaders; no more local government leaders."

The former minister promised to visit the state more to ensure the party wins the coming elections, The Nation reports.

“Please, the contest for the presidency, we should know that we should vote for our party, no matter how angry you are. Forget the stories you’re hearing; forget about those gossiping about a meeting in France. Let this place be your own France. Vote for your party.”

Tinubu visits Amaechi, Bello, others

Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, had beat Amaechi and others to clinch the APC's presidential ticket.

To ensure the APC goes into the 2023 election as a united family, Tinubu on Friday, June 10, reached out to other aspirants who lost in the presidential primary.

The former Lagos governor visited Amaechi, Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi and former Niger Delta Affairs Minister Godswill Akpabio.

In the home of Amaechi, Tinubu said they had a ‘genuine’ discussion among family members.

