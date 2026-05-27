Presidency aide Bayo Onanuga has called for legal action against VDM over a viral alleged fake audio of Tinubu

VDM has been accused of circulating fabricated audio linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu online

Controversy has, however, emerged after the viral clip warned Nigerians against supporting Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

The Presidency has demanded that social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), should be taken to court over a viral audio allegedly linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu’s aide calls for legal action against VDM over alleged fake audio linked to the president. Photo: aonanuga, NaijaPR

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, made the call on Wednesday, May 27, in a post on X, where he accused VDM of spreading false content online.

His reaction came after an X user, Aneex, questioned why some people believed the voice in the trending audio was actually Tinubu.

In the viral clip shared online, VDM used the alleged recording to caution Nigerians against supporting President Tinubu’s re-election ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Aneex had said:

"How do you really convince someone who has already decided and believes in their mind that this is actually Asiwaju’s voice? What kind of cheap propaganda is this? VDM knows that Ibos are highly emotional people, and that’s why he enjoys riding on their emotions."

Reacting, Onanuga said the influencer should not go unpunished, as his actions amounted to the circulation of a fabricated audio recording tied to the President.

“This VDM needs to face the weight of the law for being the conveyor and disseminator of a fake audio of President Tinubu,” Onanuga wrote.

"This is a clear case of an egregious abuse of the social media platform."

Tension rises as Tinubu’s aide demands accountability over VDM’s viral audio post. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Instagram

Reactions emerge after call for VDM's sanction

Nigerians have since reacted to the viral claim. Below are some of their reactions.

@Jamesbisodun wrote:

"If the DSS can't bring VDM and GRV Stan to justice over this, Nigerians should forget about Tinubu fighting corruption or tackling insecurity. Enough of this nonsense. You can't fabricate the President's voice note, spread it like wildfire, and still roam free at home."

@Sistaliano had a lot to say:

"How many times have we talked about this? I have never seen any administration tolerate this level of nonsense from clowns and clout chasers the way Tinubu’s administration is doing. Even Buhari’s government did not condone half of what is happening today."

"If people like VDM had been firmly dealt with from the beginning and spoken to in the only language they understand, he would not be out here posting fake voice notes and falsely attributing them to Mr President. See audacity!! Was Rufai Oseni this uncultured during Buhari’s administration? No. Yes, democracy guarantees freedom of speech, but there must also be consequences for reckless speech. But look at where we are today."

@mo_elite_person opined that:

"VDM actually knows what he's doing. He has casted, so he is looking for every means to stay relevant. And moreover, he's also doing the job given to him by the president's opposition. He lost his credibility long ago, cos he allowed greed to overshadow him. He is compromised already. He saw the money he never expected in his life, and he lost his integrity. I pity anyone still following him, especially the directionless youngsters."

Full reaction and clip below:

Presidency denies claims on Nigeria's renaming

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Presidency dismissed viral claims alleging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu planned to change Nigeria’s name and abolish Sharia law.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the claims were fabricated to create political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections, urged Nigerians to disregard the reports.

Source: Legit.ng