Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been accused of using strange powers to win the APC presidential primary election

The allegation against the APC presidential candidate was made by a pastor based in Ondo state, Reverend ShalomKelvin Akinbo

The pastor also said the former Lagos state governor bewitched the presidency to achieve his victory

Akure - Reverend ShalomKelvin Akinbo, the head pastor of Doers Nation International Church, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has suggested that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), used “strange powers” to secure the ruling party’s ticket.

Reverend Akinbo, however, prophesised that the former Lagos governor will not be the one that would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

Prophet Akinbo claimed that Tinubu used ‘strange powers’ to clinch the APC presidential ticket. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The pastor, who made the prophecy while addressing his congregation on the ‘Mountain of Prayer’ in Akure, said Tinubu bewitched the presidency and the top hierarchy of the ruling APC.

The Guardian newspaper quoted him as saying:

“What played out before the ruling party’s convention was a manipulation from hell. The people bowed to the god of this world. The ticket given to Mr. Bola Tinubu is a stolen ticket. It’s a stolen mandate and would be taken from him.

“Mr. Tinubu bewitched the presidency and the people and took another man’s mandate overnight.

“I am a prophet; I know what I am saying. I speak as a prophet of God. Bola Tinubu will not sign (on 29 May 2023); somebody else will do that in his place.

“As we rise to pray for this nation, we take back our country. Let us pray.

“Let’s rise up and take back our nation from captivity this time through prayer and active participation in voting. Something new is coming to Nigeria but there’s going to be a serious national travail before it finally comes.”

2023: Timi Frank urges INEC to disqualify Tinubu over certificate controversy

In a related development, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, has urged INEC to disqualify Tinubu from the 2023 general elections.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, June 26, Frank also called on the ruling party to replace Tinubu if it hopes to be on the presidential ballot for 2023.

His demand followed the controversial educational qualification claims by the Lagos state ex-governor as contained in his presidential nomination forms recently published by INEC.

2023: Northern clerics pick Yakubu Pam as Tinubu’s running mate

Meanwhile, Northern Christian and Muslim clerics have thrown their weight behind the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam to serve as running mate to Tinubu in 2023.

The clerics who spoke at a one-day roundtable discussion in Abuja said there is a need for a harmonious and balanced ticket for the APC at the polls.

They urged the APC presidential candidate to ensure that the choice of his running mate would reflect national balance and harmony.

