Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has continued to intensify plans to retain its place as the apex party

The APC youth wing is on the verge of launching an online portal specifically meant to register and revalidate prospective members who are youths

National youth coordinator of the party, Dayo Israel said the initiative offers political inclusion and participation for youths

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is not leaving any stone unturned as it is set to launch an online membership portal to mobilise youths ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the national youth leader of APC, Dayo Israel made this known on Wednesday, June 29 in Abuja.

Dayo Israel is pictured with music star Tekno alongside the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri in Kigali, Rwanda. Photo:@dayoisrael

Source: Twitter

Mr Israel revealed that the new initiative was geared towards ensuring youth inclusion and participation in the political process of the party. He said it is a platform meant to attract more youths to the party.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We are going to be engaging all the Senior Special Advisers (SSA) and Special Advisers on youths across the 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We will ensure that they are impacting on young people in their various states; we are going to be engaging our governors to ensure they are also delivering democracy dividends in their states.”

While inaugurating the APC youth wing national special task force on revalidation and registration of APC youth, Israel revealed that the exercise will run from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 31.

He noted that the exercise envisages proper coordination, and harmony in activities and other related events within the party. Israel also revealed that accountability and management are assured.

Registration process will be seamless, says Dayo Israel

Mr Israel added that the processes through which one can register are seamless as it includes sorting and verification of vital documents for registration and most especially revalidation.

He said members of the committee were selected to ensure success and a proper structure for youths and student support groups within the party.

Mr Ben Duntoye, Chairman of the committee thanked the party`s leadership for the opportunity to serve, saying it was a great privilege.

He said the initiative was commendable and assured that the committee would deliver on its mandate within the given time frame.

He said members of the committee were qualified and would not let the party, Nigeria and youths down.

Source: Legit.ng