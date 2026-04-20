The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has spoken out about Aboy Elijah Chibuzor

Aboy is an autistic young man who was adopted and raised under his care after being abandoned as a child

Speaking in an interview, the cleric addressed speculations about the young man's age and emphasised that he was no longer a child

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has addressed rumours regarding the age of his adopted son, Aboy.

He cleared the air and also explained why the young man under his care was recently married.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere talks about Aboy's age. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor clears air about Aboy's age

The cleric, in an interview with BBC, noted that Aboy had been abandoned at the church gate as a child without identification or family records, leaving his exact age unknown.

However, based on his physical growth and behavioural development, the pastor believed he had reached adulthood and could no longer be regarded as a child.

Apostle Chinyere went ahead to provide background details about Aboy’s upbringing.

He stated that the young man lived with autism, did not speak, and relied heavily on gestures to understand instructions because of hearing difficulties.

According to the pastor, Aboy had previously attended school but was later withdrawn after repeated incidents involving inappropriate behaviour towards female students, which became increasingly difficult to manage.

Apostle Chinyere said Aboy developed an unusually strong drive as he matured physically, leading to frequent public exposure of himself even in sensitive places.

The situation, he explained, created serious concern within the church community and sparked intensive prayers, medical attention and various attempts at intervention before a decision was eventually reached to seek a marital solution.

Apostle Chibuzor shares how Aboy's behaviour improved after his wedding. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

The pastor organised a public appeal within the church, offering long-term financial support and housing assistance to anyone willing to marry Aboy.

A widowed female minister with three children later volunteered and agreed to the union.

Following the marriage, Apostle Chinyere observed great behavioural changes, stating that Aboy began feeding himself independently, a task he had previously struggled to perform.

He further recounted that Aboy had initially been taken to an orphanage after being found, but the facility declined to keep him due to the complexity of his condition, after which the police returned him to the church where he was raised.

Caregivers were later employed to assist with daily needs because he required constant supervision.

According to the pastor, the marriage appeared to have reduced the intense urges that once caused concern, leaving Aboy calmer and more settled than before.

Reactions as Apostle Chibuzor speaks about Aboy

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chinedu said:

"Servant of God. You are God sent. A man with a heart of gold. Don't pay attention to envious critics More grace."

Patrick said:

"Many GOd almighty continue to bless you sir more and more blessings."

Eze Ayaya wrote:

"You're a good man. You deserved a well documentary. From BBC and history."

Uzunma said:

"Man of God the gift of a man maketh way for him."

Frank Dinero added:

"Daddy you are a blessing to our generation."

Lawyer sends message to Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor called for eligible bachelors to marry his adopted autistic daughter.

As details of the benefits surfaced online, a lawyer informed the pastor of the legal implications of marrying off autistic children.

Source: Legit.ng