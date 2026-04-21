Good news for residents of several communities in Lagos as TCN increases Apapa substation capacity

The substation can now transmit power from 60 MVA to 180 MVA, which is expected to improve supply

Efforts are also underway to complete repairs on a toppled 330kV tower along the Ikeja West–Osogbo transmission line

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has increased electricity supply capacity in parts of Lagos following the successful energisation of new power infrastructure at the Apapa Road Transmission Substation.

In a statement released over the weekend, TCN said its Lagos Region on Friday, April 17, energised two newly installed 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers alongside associated Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) at the rehabilitated Apapa Road substation.

Lagos power supply gets boost as TCN upgrades Apapa substation Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The upgrade raises the substation’s capacity from 60MVA to 180MVA, significantly improving its ability to transmit bulk electricity to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) for onward distribution to consumers.

Part of the statement reads:

"With the addition of the two transformers, the capacity of the substation has increased from 60MVA to 180MVA. This expansion will enable more bulk power to be made available to Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) for onward distribution to customers in Apapa Causeway, parts of Ijora, Amukoko, Ajegunle, Apapa Wharf, Tin Can, and surrounding areas."

Areas expected to benefit from the improved supply

Apapa Causeway

Parts of Ijora

Amukoko

Ajegunle

Apapa Wharf

Tin Can

Nearby communities

TCN also said the expansion would enhance grid stability and support increased demand in the commercial and industrial hub, particularly around the Apapa port corridor.

The project was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure and improve electricity delivery nationwide.

The company added that a formal commissioning ceremony for the upgraded substation will be held at a later date.in the

TCN begins repairs after 330kV tower collapse in Lagos Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

330kV power tower fell in Lagos

Meanwhile, TCN has declared force majeure on the Ikeja West–Osogbo 330kV transmission line after a violent rainstorm toppled a major power tower in Lagos, underscoring the vulnerability of Nigeria’s grid to extreme weather.

By declaring force majeure, TCN indicated that the disruption was caused by circumstances beyond its control, temporarily limiting its ability to transmit electricity fully along the affected line.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, April 16, affected a critical transmission corridor responsible for evacuating bulk electricity across parts of the South-West.

In a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the company said the line tripped during the storm due to a fault detected about 14.9 kilometres from the Ikeja West (Ayobo) end of the line.

A subsequent inspection revealed that Tower No. 515 collapsed in the midsection during the storm, prompting emergency response efforts by TCN engineers.

The statement said:

“While TCN is mobilising materials and personnel for the reinstallation of the fallen tower, efforts are currently ongoing by its engineers to dismantle the affected tower."

The Ikeja West–Osogbo line is a strategic backbone of Nigeria’s national grid, linking Lagos to other parts of the South-West and beyond. Disruptions along the route typically have ripple effects on electricity supply, especially in densely populated urban centres.

DisCo announces 19 hours power outage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage that will last about 19 hours in several parts of Kogi State.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks and surrounding areas.

According to the notice, the technical team of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has scheduled a maintenance exercise at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng