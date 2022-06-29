Senator representing Kano Central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant (press) to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan said Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state has joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Shekarau, a former governor and ex-minister has dumped the ruling APC for NNPP. Photo: Ibrahim Shekarau

Source: Facebook

Tabiowo in the statement said the lawmaker in a defection letter read during plenary said his decision to quit the APC was due to marginalization and lack of internal democracy in the Kano chapter of the ruling party.

The full text of the letter reads in part:

“I kindly write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declaration for the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP).

“My resignation from the APC was born out of the marginalization of all major critical stakeholders, and lack of internal democracy, in the Kano State chapter of the APC, plus the total absence of the principle of inclusiveness in the affairs of the Party and its Government at all levels in the state."

Efforts to resolve crisis in Kano APC

According to Shekarau, all efforts to resolve the long protracted party crisis in the state, in the last two years, including the involvement of the national headquarters of the APC have failed.

He said the failure of the reconciliation process was obviously due to the non-cooperation of the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and party leadership in the state.

He added:

“Consequently, after due consultation with like-minds and millions of our supporters in the State, we decided to withdraw our membership of the APC and moved to the New Nigeria People’s Party.

“Accept, please, my fraternal goodwill and continued cooperation at all times.”

