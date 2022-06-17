The selection of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the PDP vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections continues to generate reactions

The PDP New Generation says Atiku's decision to settle for the current Delta state governor is a good choice

According to the group, Okowa, a former local government chairman will be an effective vice president

FCT, Abuja - A group, PDP New Generation has congratulated Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his emergence as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The party's presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had promised to select a serving PDP governor as his running mate.

Governor Okowa's selection as the PDP's vice presidential candidate has been endorsed by a prominent youth group. Photo credit: Delta state government

He said his choice of a serving governor was not just because of the contributions of the state executives to the effective running of the party and its stability, but because of their experience and executive capacity.

In a statement signed by its director-general, Audu Mahmood and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 17, the PDP New Generation declared:

“We are glad he kept his word.”

The group further said:

“Governor Okowa has distinguished himself as an experience politician with capacity. He started his political career as a local government chairman. He also has cognate legislative experience as a former senator.

“He has what it takes to be an effective vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our campaign now moves forward and the direction is now clearer. The APC has completely messed up Nigeria. It has failed in all aspects of governance; insecurity, bad economy, dysfunctional education, health and social services are the hallmarks of the APC administration.

“The structure of PDP New Generation which has expanded to all states, local governments and every ward of the federation, will remain focus and committed to delivering five million votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.”

2023: How Okowa emerged as Atiku's running mate

Legit.ng had reported that Okowa emerged as the running mate to Atiku after he was screened.

Thereafter, Atiku personally announced Okowa as his running mate on Thursday, June 16, in the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

The announcement triggered various reactions on social media.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Okowa

On his part, Governor Okowa said Atiku has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The Delta state government made the comment said on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

