Following the Supreme Court ruling mandating the reinstatement of Dan Nwafor, an associate of a former governor of Imo state, police officers have siege at the state's secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that the officers stormed the ruling party's secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri, the capital of Imo state on Saturday, July 2.

APC's spokesperson in Imo state said that police officers at the party secretariat were invited by the state government. Photo: APC Vangaaurd, Hope Uzodimma

It was also gathered that the police officers working together with some personnel of the State Security Services restricted the movement of persons in and out of the Imo APC secretariat.

Speaking on the incident, a source within the party said that the security operatives were in the vicinity to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order at the party's secretariat.

Pleading anonymity, the source the officers were mobilised to after the apex court's reinstatement of Nwafor as the party chairman for APC in Imo state.

However, MacDonald Ebere’s led executive had dismissed the obvious claiming that the officers were invited by the state government to prevent thugs from destroying the party's property at the secretariat.

APC reacts to security presence at Imo secretariat

Reacting to the police barricade, the publicity secretary of the APC, Cajetan Duke said that the document claiming the reinstatement of Nwafor is fraudulent.

His words:

“We invited the policemen to the Imo APC Secretariat for security purposes. We heard yesterday, on good authority that some people were mobilizing thugs to attack our facility, so we have to be proactive and protect the environment.

“The former Governor, Rochas Okorocha and his ally, Dan Nwafor are just trying to create attention and confusion where there is none. One million Okorocha’s can not truncate that Supreme Court case. It’s only God, because the Supreme Court judgment was clear and not ambiguous.

“The document reinstating Nwafor was fraudulent and should not attract the attention of any serious minded-person, not to talk of the Inspector General of Police or any organisation."

