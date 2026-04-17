Ademola Lookman has opened up on Diego Simeone’s demands from him despite a bright start at Atletico Madrid

Lookman joined Atletico Madrid in January, finally leaving Italian Serie A club Atalanta after three and a half seasons

The Super Eagles star has helped Atalanta reach the Copa del Rey final and the UEFA Champions League semi-final

Ademola Lookman has opened up about what Diego Simeone demands from him despite a bright start to his career at Atletico Madrid.

Lookman made a switch from Italy to Spain during the January transfer window, ending his time with Atalanta after a fractured relationship.

Ademola Lookman discloses Diego Simeone's demands from him. Photo by Oscar J Barroso.

Source: Getty Images

He hit the ground running immediately in Madrid, helping the club into the Copa del Rey final and the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The Nigerian attacker has stepped up in the big matches for Simeone’s side, scoring against both Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Simeone demands more from Lookman

Lookman has become one of Simeone’s favourite players since his arrival because of his impressive performances and how fast he has adapted.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he 2024 African Footballer of the Year has scored six goals and assisted four in 17 goals in all competitions, but his manager wants more.

“Simeone, I think, just wants more of everything from me. Defending, attacking, and helping the team in certain moments. Being part of the play, he demands more from me,” he told ESPN.

“It's a pleasure, you know, because I have someone who sees more in me, pushes me, and wants more from me.

“I have to keep working, and keep demanding more from myself too, it's what I want to do, to be the best I can for the team and myself.”

What Simeone wants from Lookman

The manager has not hidden his demands from the Nigerian forward, particularly with the fact that he has to join the team to always defend.

The Argentine manager confirmed that he has seen an improvement in the Super Eagles star in this regard and praised his influence on the team.

“He continues to evolve completely. He’s improving a lot defensively. He’s gaining a lot of weight within the team,” he said after eliminating Barcelona.

The manager analysed what Lookman’s qualities offer to his side and admitted that he has not had a player of his calibre in his 14 years at the club.

Diego Simeone praises Ademola Lookman after his goal against Barcelona. Photo by Dennis Agyeman.

Source: Getty Images

“In all the time I’ve been here at the club, I haven’t had a player of that calibre and with those characteristics,” he added.

“We’re playing with four forwards, although Giuliano is described as a full-back, midfielder, and striker… In Ademola’s case, he has more qualities; I saw that in Nigeria. He’s got it.”

Lookman will play a crucial role in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad as Atletico aim for their first trophy since 2021.

Simeone reacts to Lookman's goal

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone spoke after Lookman’s goal helped Atletico reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The manager admitted that he was emotional after the match and despite being at this stage before, he was grateful to his players for the result.

Source: Legit.ng