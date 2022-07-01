Governor Wike has updated his official Facebook page with a cryptic post amid the rumour that he and Tinubu were scheduled to meet in France

On Thursday evening, the Rivers state governor posted a picture of himself in Turkey where he is vacationing with the caption, “Thankful for a fine evening"

Wike, after losing the presidential/vice-presidential tickets of the PDP to both Atiku and Okowa, has been meeting with opposition politicians

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has dropped a cryptic message on his official Twitter handle amid the rumours of a planned meeting with the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Wike lost the presidential ticket of the PDP to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike vacations in Turkey amid rumours of a planned meeting with Tinubu in France. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

After losing the primary, he emerged as one of the three governors recommended to Atiku to pick as running mate.

The PDP presidential candidate, however, picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate despite the fact that a 17-man selection committee overwhelmingly voted for Wike.

Since losing the presidential and the vice-presidential tickets, Wike who is now on vacation in Turkey has been unusually silent, refusing to make any public comment on the development.

However, while the Rivers state governor has kept silent, his actions have been unsettling the PDP. The Rivers state governor has been having an unusually "romance" with opposition politicians and presidential candidates.

One of Wike's political allies, former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose rocked the boat on Wednesday when he said the Rivers governor will not back Atiku to win in 2023.

On Thursday, June 30, Joe Igbokwe, an APC chieftain, stoked the fire when he claimed in a Facebook post that Wike travelled to France to meet Tinubu.

“While they are on social media abusing everybody, Governor Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate, and bigotry are no strategy. They have hated and abused PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see,” he wrote.

Wike posts cryptic message on social media

Hours after Igbokwe’s Facebook post which has now been pulled down, Wike on his Twitter page simply shared a picture of himself in Turkey with the caption:

“Thankful for a fine evening.”

Tinubu had earlier departed for France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday morning, June 27, Daily Trust reported.

Some hours after Tinubu left the country, Wike released pictures where he was seen vacationing with his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, in Turkey.

We will go anywhere he goes, Wike's loyalists say

Meanwhile, loyalists of Governor Wike are threatening to dump the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku.

Wike's loyalists, among them some prominent lawmakers, were unhappy with the way Atiku snubbed the Rivers state governor and picked Okowa as his running mate.

A member of the House from Rivers state, who spoke to The Punch on the condition of anonymity, said Wike’s loyalists would follow the governor should he decide to defect from the PDP to another party.

Source: Legit.ng