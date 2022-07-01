The rumour that Governor Nyesom Wike recently met Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in France has been debunked

The claim was dismissed on Friday, July 1, by a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri

Waziri said the Rivers governor is in Turkey on vacation after the opposition party's national convention

Istanbul, Turkey - Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied claims that Governor Nyesom Wike met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in France.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, July 1, on the rumour, Waziri noted that the Rivers governor travelled directly to Istanbul, Turkey, and not to France, Daily Trust reports.

The PDP BoT member said the claim is propagated by Joe Igbokwem, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Waziri said Wike is in Turkey on vacation (Photo: @GovWike, @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

He added that the unconfirmed report stemmed from the All Progressives Congress (APC), which, according to him, is on its way out of power.

But speaking directly about the issue, Waziri who is also in Turkey said he and the governor came to the country on vacation after the PDP's national convention.

He said:

"Governor Wike came directly from Nigeria to Istanbul, Turkey. He did not go to France as speculated. This is to debunk the propaganda of the APC through Igbokwe. This is fake news orchestrated by the sinking ruling party which is on its way out.

"...We came to rest after our national convention. Of course, as a political animal, I do politics anywhere I find myself.”

