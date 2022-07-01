The governor of Rivers state and strong PDP chieftain, Nyesom Wike, and APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, are allegedly set to meet in France

A new report stated that the duo the meeting had earlier been scheduled to meet in Spain but the arrangement was later changed

Following Atiku's rejection of him as his running mate, Governor Wike has been having meetings with opposition politicians

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, there are strong speculations that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a prominent PDP governor, Nyesom Wike, are considering a possible alliance.

A report by ThisDay stated that Tinubu and Wike were scheduled on Thursday, June 30, to meet any moment in France.

The APC presidential candidate had earlier travelled to France where he was holding strategic meetings in furtherance of his aspiration.

According to Thisday, the duo were initially slated to meet in Spain. However, current realities with respect to Tinubu’s itinerary could not make that possible, hence, the resort to France.

The newspaper stated that it could, however, not confirm whether the meeting had indeed taken place as at 3am on Friday morning, July 1.

Wike's romance with opposition parties

Legit.ng notes that Governor Wike's "romance" with opposition politicians started after the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, snubbed him and picked Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Rivers, as his running mate.

Since Atiku opted for Okowa despite the recommendation of a 17-man selection committee that nominated Wike, the Rivers state governor has maintained an unusual silence.

His actions, however, are unsettling the PDP as he has met the presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the NNPP and is now reportedly set to meet with the flag bearer of the ruling party.

How the Wike/Tinubu meeting speculations started

A chieftain of the ruling APC in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, had hinted at the Tinubu, Wike meeting on his social media account on Thursday.

Igbokwe wrote:

“While they are on social media abusing everybody, Gov Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate and bigotry are no strategies. They hated and abused PMB since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see.”

We will go anywhere he goes, Wike's loyalists say

Meanwhile, loyalists of Governor Wike are threatening to dump the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku.

Wike's loyalists, among them some prominent lawmakers, were unhappy with the way Atiku snubbed the Rivers state governor and picked Okowa as his running mate.

A member of the House from Rivers state, who spoke to The Punch on the condition of anonymity, said Wike’s loyalists would follow the governor should he decide to defect from the PDP to another party.

