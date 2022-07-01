Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, is currently on vacation by the shores of the Aegean Sea in Turkey

The governor has been spending his holiday with his blossom friend and Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu

The duo have now been joined by their Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde, who flew in from a work trip to Israel

Aegean Sea - Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has shared more photos from his current vacation in a resort in Turkey.

The latest photos by the governor is coming after an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe claimed the Rivers state governor was in France to see APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Nyesom Wike, Ikpeazu and others during the Rivers governor's arrival at the resort. Photo credit: Marshal Obuzor

Source: Facebook

In the new photos posted by the Rivers state chief executive, he is seen with his Abia and Oyo counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde.

The governors were without their signature attires as they wore simple shirts, shorts, and trousers while taking in the atmosphere at the resort.

Makinde joined his colleagues after his recent visit to Israel where he went to establish partnerships with several organisations on behalf of Oyo state.

While in Israel, the Oyo governor had initiated a partnership that would benefit his state in the agricultural and educational sectors.

Rotimi Amaechi spotted relaxing on an island after failed presidential bid

Recall that Wike's political rival and immediate past minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was recently spotted on an unnamed island cooling off inside a boat.

Amaechi took a well-deserved rest after his commendable outing at the just concluded APC presidential primaries where he came second.

The photos seen by Legit.ng were shared by Amina Gamawa on her Twitter page.

Amaechi should have been renominated as minister - Shehu Sani

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should have re-nominated Amaechi recently.

Amaechi had resigned to contest for the APC presidential ticket but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said Amaechi should have been allowed to complete some of the railways he started, as well as some negotiations in the ministry of transportation.

