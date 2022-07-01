Rotimi Amaechi is enjoying his life outside public office after his time in governance since the beginning of the 4th Republic in 1999

The former minister is using his time out of public office to spend quality time with his dear wife, Dame Judith Amaechi

In May 2021, Amaechi stated that the success of his marriage is due to his wife's contribution and sacrifices for the family

FCT, Abuja - Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's immediate past minister of transportation, has been photographed carrying his wife's handbag during a night out.

The beautiful picture was shared on Twitter by a Rivers state politician and videographer, Eric Daminabo.

The former governor of Rivers state is known for dotting on his wife, Dame Judith Amaechi in public.

Former Minister Amaechi has always been proud to show off his wife in public. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Amaechi tied the knot with Judith in 1993. The union has been blessed with three children — Obinna, Chimkamkpa, and Lemchi.

Chibuike Amaechi and his wife release new sing

Recall that in May 2021, Amaechi and his wife put out a gospel song produced by Obliblo Music.

The single was released commemorating the former minister's wife's 56th birthday.

Amaechi and his wife sang about God’s faithfulness in their family in the song titled' Blessed People the Lord Has Chosen as His Heritage'.

The music video was shot in the minister’s living room. It features a live band and backup singers while Amaechi and his wife can be seen moving their bodies to the rendition of the instrumentalists.

During the just-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, Amaechi was one of the few contestants who acknowledged his wife in the audience.

Rotimi Amaechi spotted relaxing on an island after failed presidential bid

Recall that Amaechi was recently spotted on an unnamed island cooling off inside a boat.

Amaechi took a well-deserved rest after his commendable outing at the just concluded APC presidential primaries where he came second in the keenly contested election.

The photos seen by Legit.ng were shared by Amina Gamawa, a social media influencer on her Twitter page.

Nyesom Wike shares more vacation photos with Ikpeazu, Makinde in Turkey

Meanwhile, Amaechi's political rival and successor, Nyesom Wike is also on vacation with some of his friends.

In the new photos the Rivers state chief executive posted, he is seen with his Abia and Oyo counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde.

The governors were without their signature attires as they wore simple shirts, shorts, and trousers while taking in the atmosphere at the resort.

