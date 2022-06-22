Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should have re-nominated Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation

Amaechi is one of the political appointees who resigned their positions to pursue their political career during the primaries

Sani while airing his view, said Amaechi should have been allowed to complete some of the railways he started, as well as some negotiations

A former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, has said former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi should have been re-nominated.

According to TheCable, Sani made a case for the former minister during an interview with Chanels Television.

Senator Shehu Sani as a plenary Source: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Amaechi was one of the political appointees who resigned their positions to pursue their political ambitions.

In his reaction to the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s new ministers list, Sani said the decision is in the right direction, noting that the business of governance must continue.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He stated that, however, Amaechi could have been re-nominated to complete some of the railway projects he started.

“Naturally, when you have a vacuum with the resignation of the ministers and their entry into the political scene, it is incumbent on the president to nominate a new set of ministers who will continue with the normal conduct of government and governance,” he said.

“It has been habitual for the president to take a very long time before replacing a minister. As you can see, many of these ministers have been there for 8 years.

“But this time around, I think he is very conscious of the fact that time is against him and there are projects that have been left uncompleted.

“For example, the railways under Rotimi Amaechi, there is a need to have a head, who will continue to steer these contracts and agreements so that the targets can be met.

“So what has been done with the names submitted to the senate, I think it is in the right direction and it is for the senate to fix a date and screen them so that they can continue with what they need to do.

“I thought that as critical as the ministry of transportation is, the former minister who had made pledges and promises of completing these rail lines — some projects within this year and some next year.

“He should have been returned to ensure that these contracts that were signed with China, Portugal and other financiers of our railway projects, at least he sees them to the end.

“Because it has been the culture in this country, each time you have a new minister, projects are usually stalled when ideally there should be continuity in governance and activities of government.

2023 Presidency: Reactions as Shehu Sani Asks Obasanjo to Choose Between Atiku And Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that Senator Shehu Sani has stirred reactions on Twitter after revealing the content of a Whatsapp message he sent to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sani, a former federal lawmaker, said he asked Obasanjo for his preferred presidential candidate between PDP's Atiku and APC's Tinubu.

While the senator said he awaits the former president's reply, many Nigerians on the social media platform have reacted diversely to his question.

APC Presidential Primary: Shehu Sani Reveals Who Buhari Will Pick If Governors Give Him 5 Names to Choose From

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna state, has revealed who among the APC presidential aspirants President Muhammadu Buhari will pick if truly he was presented with five names to choose from.

A report published by Daily Trust in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7, had stated that APC governors came up with a list of aspirants from which President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to choose.

Quoting a source, the newspaper said the list was submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday, June 7.

Source: Legit.ng