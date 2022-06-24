Rotimi Amaechi has taken time off to relax after an extremely tiring and demanding political period

Amaechi, 57, has been in public office since 1999 when he was first elected as the Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly

The former minister of transportation failed in his bid to clinch the APC presidential ticket in the party's presidential primaries held recently

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has taken a break from the gruelling political terrain of Nigeria.

Amaechi, a former governor of oil-rich Rivers state has been spotted on an unnamed island cooling off inside a boat.

Rotimi Amaechi is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most formidable politicians. Photo credit: @MikeMonday17

The renowned politician has taken a well-deserved rest after his commendable outing at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries where he came second.

The photos seen by Legit.ng were shared by a popular APC social media influencer, Amina Gamawa on her Twitter page.

Nigerians react....

Some Nigerians have also been commenting on the viral photos of the former minister who looked really relaxed.

Chima Ajinwo wrote:

“You have served, enjoy your much-deserved rest Dan Amanar Daura Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”

Echefula Wisdom wrote:

“Have Premium fun Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi. You deserve the best and more The Lion.”

Amaechi should have been renominated as minister - Shehu Sani

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should have re-nominated Amaechi recently.

Amaechi had resigned to contest for the APC presidential ticket but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani while airing his view, said Amaechi should have been allowed to complete some of the railways he started, as well as some negotiations in the ministry of transportation.

APC primary: Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the APC's presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the former Lagos state governor floored his challengers, VP Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Amaechi, polled 316.

