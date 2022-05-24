The leadership of the New Nigeria's Peoples Party (NNPP) has been accused of meting out injustice to some of its presidential aspirants

The allegation against the party was made by one of NNPP's presidential hopefuls in the 2023 election Robert Opara

Opara also warned that several heavyweights in the party were leaving in droves because they are aggrieved

An aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP), Robert Opara, has accused the party’s hierarchy of shutting aspirants out of the race for the 2023 presidential contest.

Opara lamented that a former Kano state governor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, and other political actors of the party have shut other aspirants out of the contest.

NNPP has been accused of shutting out other 2023 presidential aspirants on the party's platform. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Robert Opara

He questioned why they cannot be in the race with the former governor in order to test their political strength at the primaries.

Aggrieved party members leaving in droves

Lamenting the danger involved in such an action, Opara recalled how heavyweights in the party were leaving in droves because they are aggrieved.

According to him:

“That the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress, APC, can get away with such an act does not in any way make it democratic and acceptable.

"It looks like this year, NNPP has woken from its slumber and they are coasting home. But why are they shutting the doors against those willing to contest the national election?"

"Why are they asking people to go and get forms for governorship and House Reps and all other political positions? That doesn’t speak well of our party.”

We will drag NNPP to court, Opara threatens

The former governorship candidate threatened that some of them will drag the party to court if the development is not quickly addressed.

His words:

“Everybody has a choice as to what he wants to be in life, just as everybody has a political choice. Everybody has a political ladder that they are climbing.

"Me, as a member of this party, I think NNPP cannot succeed with this model because we will have to slog it out in the law court.”

He regretted that instead of coming to rescue a collapsed Nigeria, NNPP which was supposed to do that job is playing hide-and-seek politics.

He added:

“Nigeria is literally collapsing and the party that should come to its rescue is simply playing hide-and-seek politics.

I’m advising that the top hierarchy of this party needs to sit down and discuss a positive way forward. This is because no political party has shut down its doors against aspirants, so why is our own different?”

It’s an injustice against us - Opara

Questioning why Kwankwaso should be the only aspirant going into the primaries, Opara said the action by the leadership of the NNPP is a travesty of justice.

His words:

"That should not happen. And I’m calling on the party leadership to revisit this issue so that those of us that are interested to run under this party will go and obtain our forms.

“Based on experience, I’m qualified to run. I ran for elections in 2019. I was the VP candidate of my party, PPN."

"In 2011, I was the governorship candidate for my party, GPP, and I ran in those elections for the good of all. Even if 100 people are contesting, open the gate for everyone."

