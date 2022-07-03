After spending some days in Turkey on vacation, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has returned home

The governor's unusual silence after the PDP presidential primary which he lost has unsettled the party, leaving many speculating about his next move

While Wike remained silent, his supporters in the party like Governor Ortom of Benue state have voiced their concerns

Reports have it that the governor told newsmen on his return from Turkey that he remains a committed member of the PDP and the party is ready to defeat APC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has returned from his vacation in Turkey amid turbulence in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Saturday, July 2, and was accompanied by his Abia state counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, who also spent his vacation in Turkey, The Nation reports.

Wike who lost the PDP presidential ticket to former vice president Atiku Abubakar has been unusually silent, refusing to make any public comment on the selection process and how his party treated him.

After losing the primary, he had emerged as one of the three governors recommended to Atiku to pick as running mate. The PDP presidential candidate, however, picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate despite the fact that a 17-man selection committee overwhelmingly voted for Wike.

According to a New Telegraph report, Wike spoke with newsmen after his arrival, declaring that his party was committed to unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

He said:

“In politics, a true democrat disagrees to agree. Yes, we are aggrieved but this won’t affect our resolve to unseat the APC in 2023.

"When we get into the Villa, we would iron out our differences. PDP is my party and I remain a committed member of the party.”

Wike's loyalists ready to go where he goes

While the Rivers governor was in Turkey, some of his supporters in the opposition party such as Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, gave an indication that they would not work for Atiku.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Rivers PDP are reportedly waiting for Wike’s directive to know their next line of action.

Legit.ng had reported that loyalists of Governor Wike are threatening to dump the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku.

Wike's loyalists, among them some prominent lawmakers, were unhappy with the way Atiku snubbed the Rivers state governor and picked Okowa as his running mate.

A member of the House from Rivers state, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Wike’s loyalists would follow the governor should he decide to defect from the PDP to another party.

Amaechi visits Rivers state

Wike’s return on Saturday also coincided with the coming home of his main political rival and leader of the APC in Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi.

Ameachi was given a grand reception by APC supporters in the state after he lost the party's presidential ticket.

The former minister of transportation promised to visit the state more to ensure the party wins the coming elections.

