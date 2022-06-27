Ahead of the 2023 poll, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again made a big move

In an efforts to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu has traveled outside the shores of Nigeria to France, for further consultations

Earlier, the presidential hopeful revealed he is still on a serious search for running mates, ahead of the forthcoming elections

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has jetted out to France as part of his ongoing consultative visits ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The APC national leader traveled out of the country early on Monday morning, June 27, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the trip is also not unconnected with the need to pick his substantive running mate.

Tinubu is off to France for further consultations, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

His media office in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman disclosed:

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly.”

