Damaturu, Yobe - One of the aspirants who contested in the Yobe North All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial primary, Abubakar Abubakar Jinjiri, is challenging the candidacy of Bashir Sheriff Machina, winner of the ticket, in court.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe capital, Jinjiri claimed that he was excluded during the senatorial primary, though physically present.

Machina's candidacy has been challenged in court (Photo: Hon. Bashir Sheriff Machina)

The said suit mentioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Jinjiri's lawyer, Barr Usman Lukman Nuhu, said the aspirant's votes were not reflected in INEC's true copy issued on Friday, June 24.

His words:

“I believe you have the copy of the result sheets of the primary you could clearly see that my client name and the vote he got were not there."

According to the lawyer, the exclusion of an aspirant contravened section (84) sub-section (3 and 4) of the electoral act.

Meanwhile, INEC had ignored the candidacy of Senate President Ahmad Lawan in the Yobe North senatorial primary.

Instead, the commission has certified Bashir Machina as the true candidate for the APC senatorial primary in the northern state.

A certified true copy of INEC’s report from the election revealed Machina scored 289 votes out of 300 delegates.

The report substantiates Machina's earlier public claim that he won the primary to emerge as the candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, Machina had reacted to the removal of his name from the APC's list of candidates in the red chamber.

Machina described the enlisting of Lawan's name as the candidate for the position as illegal.

