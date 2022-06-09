Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that lack of equity is the basic reason why the Southeast did not get the presidency when it is zone to Southern Nigeria this time

Governor Uzodimma argued that since South-South and Southwest have had their own share, natural justice demands that it should be zoned to Southeast this time

Uzodimma expressed optimism that the region will get it when next presidency is zoned to the Southern Nigeria

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has disclosed the reason the Southeast was denied the opportunity to produce the next president because of lack of equity.

The governor who spoke on Channels Television’s “Sunrise Daily”, expressed optimism that the region will get the support it deserves someday.

Hope Uzodimma speaking at a church in Imo Source: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

The governor said,

From the view of political calculation, the sentiment of the people in the Southeast is that they deserve to produce the president because the reason why this power is moving from the North to the South is that the current president is from the North having served for seven years.

The reason why the Southeast is asking for it is that when the power came to the South, it went to the Southwest and was there for eight years.

The next time it came to the South, it went to the Southsouth and it was there for seven years plus.

Southeast deserves to produce the next president by natural justice - Uzodimma

Uzodinma explained that natural justice demands that power should come to the Southeast since it has been to the South-south and South-west.

The natural thing to do and the justice of the case is that now that power is coming again to the South and since it is only three geo-political zones that make up the South, it should come to the Southeast, having been in the Southwest and Southsouth.

We will continue to hope that one day God will touch the heart of our brothers and sisters to do that which belongs to us.

