Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has declared Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28 as work-free days to enable eligible voters in the state to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

The governor disclosed this when he spoke at the monthly prayer and fasting programme on Friday, June 24, at the Government House Chapel Rayfield Jos, the governor described the democratic process as not just “a civil responsibility but also spiritual", The Guardian reported.

The Bauchi and Plateau state governments have declared work-free days to enable civil servants to register for PVCs.

“That is why I approved work free days to enable eligible citizens who have not yet obtained their PVCs to do so.

“I charge all civil servants to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure that they register so as to be able to choose their leaders during the elections.

“Failure to participate automatically means that you will live with the choices of others whether it is good or bad,” he said .

He said that beyond prayers and fasting, Plateau people must participate in all electoral processes to ensure that the right people were elected.

Your votes will count, Lalong tells Plateau residents

Governor Lalong assured the Plateau people of the significance of their votes, saying it would count following the reforms in the electoral process, particularly the new Electoral Act.

He appealed to political actors to conduct all their activities in an orderly manner, shunning toxic campaigns which could promote spread of fake news, hatred, division, intolerance and incitement.

Lalong said that politicians should be determined to strengthen peace in the state, and ensure that whoever emerged victorious works for the general good of the society.

“Politics should never be seen as a do-or-die affair because at the end of the day, Plateau people are brothers and sisters and share the same heritage,” he said.

He described prayers and fasting as a very important spiritual exercise which has continued to have tremendous benefits for the well-being of Plateau state and Nigeria.

Bauchi govt declares work-free day, directs massive mobilisation

In a related development, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has declared Monday, June 27, a work-free day as part of the mobilisation initiatives for residents of the state to enrol in the ongoing continuous voter registration ahead of the 2023 election.

Mukhtar Gidado, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity in a statement on Friday, June 24, explained that the work-free day is to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, PM News reported.

Mohammed expressed concern over the low turn-out of eligible voters.

"By this, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, and other top government functionaries are directed to proceed to their respective electoral wards to mobilise eligible registrants to come out en-mass and register," he said.

2023 election: INEC, House of Reps deny extension of voter registration

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent electoral commission (INEC) has played down reports by media stating that it has agreed to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

Media reports had stated that the house committee on electoral matters on Wednesday, June 22 at plenary told the House of Representative that it has reached a resolution with the electoral body to extend the CVR exercise by 60 days.

However, reacting to the reports, the spokesperson to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated that those reports were incorrect and that the commission has not issued a statement confirming the extension.

